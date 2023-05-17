Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Declines By 8.8%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of FFIEW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 22,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.