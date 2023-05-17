Short Interest in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Grows By 6.1%

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 13,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 569,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

