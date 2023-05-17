Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Increases By 10.6%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,969.31. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,927 shares in the company, valued at $534,439.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fathom by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fathom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 31,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Fathom has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Fathom will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

