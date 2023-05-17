Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Drops By 8.9%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FINW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 3,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 270,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 174,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.