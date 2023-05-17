Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Drops By 8.9%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ:FINW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 3,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.26.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
