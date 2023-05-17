Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expands By 7.2%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 555,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

First Merchants Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.7% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 103.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 15.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,015. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.05.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.