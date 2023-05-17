Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expands By 7.2%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 555,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
FRME traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,015. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 34.26%.
First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.
