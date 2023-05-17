Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Grows By 6.3%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Pacific Stock Down 1.7 %

FPAFY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,048. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

