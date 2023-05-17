Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Decreases By 10.0%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. 321,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,493. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

