Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Decreases By 10.0%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties
Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance
Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. 321,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,493. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.
See Also
