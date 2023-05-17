Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Decreases By 5.7%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.44 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

