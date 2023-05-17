Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Increases By 6.8%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE GOF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. 518,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 19.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,462,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after buying an additional 457,168 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 149,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 193.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.