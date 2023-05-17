Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Increases By 6.8%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE GOF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. 518,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
