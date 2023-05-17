Short Interest in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expands By 11.1%

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.57. 888,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,882. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,467 shares of company stock worth $3,975,488. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

