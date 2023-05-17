Short Interest in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expands By 10.0%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,345. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HP shares. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

