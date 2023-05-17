Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expands By 7.3%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 578,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $431.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.87.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,815.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,815.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,660 shares of company stock worth $181,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 258.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 209,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 58,885 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 81.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 51,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 392.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTBK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.