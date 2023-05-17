Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expands By 7.3%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 578,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Heritage Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of HTBK opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $431.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.87.
Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 258.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 209,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 58,885 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 81.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 51,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 392.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTBK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
About Heritage Commerce
Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
