Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Drops By 5.9%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Insider Activity at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

In related news, SVP David Barber sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $42,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $112,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

