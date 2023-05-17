Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Declines By 8.6%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,090,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 51,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,631,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 5,559,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,942,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.