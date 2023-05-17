Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Drops By 8.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

HUYA Stock Down 1.2 %

HUYA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 1,857,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,973. The company has a market cap of $754.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. HUYA has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the first quarter valued at $548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in HUYA during the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More

