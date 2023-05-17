Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Drops By 6.4%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,150,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 17,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 21.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 70,848,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491,086 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 64,675,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760,577 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 25,217,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,062 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,185,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,081 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,015 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICICI Bank Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

