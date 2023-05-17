Short Interest in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Drops By 10.8%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 587,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 188,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IMAX

Institutional Trading of IMAX

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,109. 22.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IMAX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

Recommended Stories

