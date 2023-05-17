Short Interest in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Drops By 10.8%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 587,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
NYSE IMAX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 188,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IMAX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.
