Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Declines By 8.0%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Inventiva Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Inventiva
About Inventiva
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inventiva (IVA)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.