Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Declines By 8.0%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Inventiva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

About Inventiva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.