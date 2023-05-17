Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declines By 8.1%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.84. 591,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,858,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.