Short Interest in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Grows By 10.3%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 598,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $2,896,532. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $197,849,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 67.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,115,000 after acquiring an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,288,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.53. The stock had a trading volume of 610,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,721. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

