Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Declines By 9.1%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner acquired 21,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. H 2 Credit Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 2,244,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 988,259 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,696,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 780,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 583,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,156. The firm has a market cap of $735.09 million, a P/E ratio of -75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -177.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.