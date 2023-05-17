Short Interest in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Increases By 6.6%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,508,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,039,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of JOE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

