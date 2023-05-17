Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $185.55 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $185.55 million and $1.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,082.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00343092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00561210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00433252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001158 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,109,162,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

