Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.72

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.72 and last traded at $83.68, with a volume of 152985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

