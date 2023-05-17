SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

