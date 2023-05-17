SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $331.27 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $331.27 million and approximately $33.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,071,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,215,071,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26130737 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $34,068,734.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

