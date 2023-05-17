SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $308.57 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018219 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,704.42 or 1.00084293 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002435 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,071,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,215,071,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26130737 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $34,068,734.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

