Sirius XM Canada (TSE:XSR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:XSR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.49. 149,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 68,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.
Sirius XM Canada Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.49.
About Sirius XM Canada
Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc is an audio entertainment company. The Company is a subscription-based media company, which is engaged in establishing and operating a Canadian satellite radio service. It broadcasts over 130 satellite radio channels. The Company broadcasts music, sports, talk, entertainment and other content on a subscription fee basis in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.