Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.43

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 1061794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,675. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

