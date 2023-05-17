Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,194 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Smartsheet worth $75,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Guggenheim upped their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.