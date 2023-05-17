Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.17. 10,816,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 31,805,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Institutional Trading of Snap

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 435,732 shares of company stock worth $4,498,070 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.