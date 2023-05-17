Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Snap-on worth $64,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $254.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.