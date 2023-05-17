Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $18.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $254.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.97 and a 200 day moving average of $241.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02.

Insider Activity

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Snap-on by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.