Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Down 4.2%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.35. 4,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 39,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

SNPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $268.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,841 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 949,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 111,683 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

