Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sony Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

