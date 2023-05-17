Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Up 0.1%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. 1,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Sound Equity Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $37.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Equity Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.51% of Sound Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sound Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. SDEI was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.

