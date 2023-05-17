SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 3,449,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 12,537,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $580.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 465,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $682,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $5,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 319,666 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

