SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is KWB Wealth’s 6th Largest Position

KWB Wealth lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,020,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 5.8% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $30,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. 124,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

