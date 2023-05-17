SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,591 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after buying an additional 1,182,082 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after buying an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after buying an additional 725,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 134,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

