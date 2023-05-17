SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

SPTL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.03. 943,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,954. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

