SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is KWB Wealth’s Largest Position

KWB Wealth trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,852 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.0% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $78,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.