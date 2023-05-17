SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

