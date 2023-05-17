SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

