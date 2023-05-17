Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $169.00

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 168.28 ($2.11). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.18), with a volume of 15,359 shares trading hands.

Spectra Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £75.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.14.

Spectra Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.11. Spectra Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9,000.00%.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

