Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,885 shares of company stock worth $65,396. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

