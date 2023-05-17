Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447,516 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $60,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 859,771 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 951,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

