Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $18.19

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $18.90. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 541,752 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 39.38% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,451,000 after buying an additional 2,982,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,740,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,923,000. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.