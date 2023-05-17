Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 342,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.56. 1,124,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.33 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

