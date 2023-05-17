Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.19. 1,806,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

