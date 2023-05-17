StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
StealthGas Price Performance
NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 94,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StealthGas (GASS)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.