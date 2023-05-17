StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 94,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in StealthGas by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

